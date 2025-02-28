Browns Nation

Friday, February 28, 2025
Hanford Dixon Has Advice For Browns If They Draft Shedeur Sanders

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

 

The 2025 NFL Draft is two months away, and teams around the league are trying to finalize their strategies.

Big boards are taking shape, and fans and analysts are starting to get a clearer picture of what players teams might go after, and what positions they are interested in.

The Cleveland Browns are no stranger to this discourse, and with the No. 2 overall pick in hand, they are a focal point of many pre-draft discussions.

Many agree that the Browns should select a quarterback given their team’s need, the only question is who they should draft.

Most people who want to see the team draft a signal-caller are torn between Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, the consensus top two QB prospects on the board.

Arguments have been made for both players and legendary alum Hanford Dixon chimed in during a recent segment of his show, giving his rationale for the team taking Sanders.

“If you draft him No. 2 he’s gotta come in and start right away, I don’t care what anybody says,” Dixon said.

In his mind, the Browns should not only take Sanders with the No. 2 pick but show the rest of the league they are confident in his abilities by starting him in Week 1.

This strategy has yielded mixed reviews over the past few seasons, as some rookies have done well out of the gates, but others have found comfort in waiting for their turn.

Browns fans will be watching the team’s every move, hoping they make the right decision when the season starts.

Andrew Elmquist
Browns Nation