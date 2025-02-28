Hanford Dixon Has Advice For Browns If They Draft Shedeur Sanders

The 2025 NFL Draft is two months away, and teams around the league are trying to finalize their strategies.

Big boards are taking shape, and fans and analysts are starting to get a clearer picture of what players teams might go after, and what positions they are interested in.

The Cleveland Browns are no stranger to this discourse, and with the No. 2 overall pick in hand, they are a focal point of many pre-draft discussions.

Many agree that the Browns should select a quarterback given their team’s need, the only question is who they should draft.

Most people who want to see the team draft a signal-caller are torn between Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, the consensus top two QB prospects on the board.

Arguments have been made for both players and legendary alum Hanford Dixon chimed in during a recent segment of his show, giving his rationale for the team taking Sanders.

“If you draft him No. 2 he’s gotta come in and start right away, I don’t care what anybody says,” Dixon said.

Would you start Shedeur Sanders this fall if he's drafted number two overall? "If you draft him number two he's gotta come in and start right away, I don't care what anybody says" –@HanfordDixon29 Presented by @liptonhardtea pic.twitter.com/XdhpBFfCW2 — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) February 27, 2025

In his mind, the Browns should not only take Sanders with the No. 2 pick but show the rest of the league they are confident in his abilities by starting him in Week 1.

This strategy has yielded mixed reviews over the past few seasons, as some rookies have done well out of the gates, but others have found comfort in waiting for their turn.

Browns fans will be watching the team’s every move, hoping they make the right decision when the season starts.

NEXT:

Insider Names What Browns' First Move This Offseason Should Be