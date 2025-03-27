Browns Nation

Thursday, March 27, 2025
Browns Are Set To Have Private Workout With Top QB Prospect

Ernesto Cova
By
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns need to consider all of their options right now.

Russell Wilson is out as their potential quarterback, and they only have Kenny Pickett as a potential starter.

There aren’t many suitable options in free agency, so they will most likely have to find their new starter in the NFL Draft.

With that in mind, they will host projected No. 2 pick Shedeur Sanders for a private workout following his Pro Day on April 4, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Sanders has been tied to the Browns for most of the past couple of months and more so recently.

There were some doubts about whether his father, NFL legend Deion Sanders, would even want him to play for the Browns, but it seems like that narrative has been shut down.

Sanders’ upside isn’t as high as Cam Ward’s, and there are some major questions about his arm talent and mobility – or lack thereof.

Even so, he’s a very sound decision-maker, and he’s a very accurate passer despite usually playing behind some subpar offensive lines.

Also, Tom Brady took him under his wing and worked out with him, and that has to count for something.

The Browns are under a lot of pressure right now, and while they’re also reportedly in the mix to trade with the Tennessee Titans to get the No. 1 pick, they might not be willing to meet the Titans’ steep asking price.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation