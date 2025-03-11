Browns Are Signing Former Commanders Offensive Tackle

The Cleveland Browns lost one member of their offensive line on Monday when former tackle James Hudson III signed with the New York Giants.

Cleveland quickly addressed that vacancy on the offensive line, according to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.

On Tuesday, Fowler reported that Cleveland signed a former Commanders offensive tackle, plucking Cornelius Lucas from Washington and signing him to a two-year deal.

“Offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas to the Browns for two years and up to $10 million, per source. Former Commanders tackle heads to the AFC North,” Fowler said.

Lucas is a veteran with 11 years in the NFL, having spent the previous five seasons with the Commanders.

Cleveland will become his sixth stop in the league and his first opportunity to play for an AFC franchise.

The 6-foot-8 tackle also brings valuable playoff experience to the Browns roster after having played in six contests during his 11-year career.

Lucas was an undrafted addition to the Detroit Lions’ roster in 2014, staying with the team for three seasons.

He spent one year each with the Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, and Chicago Bears before joining the Commanders in 2020.

Lucas has started 54 of the 129 total contests he’s played, including seven of the 14 games he played for the Commanders in 2024.

He’ll turn 34 years old this summer, making him one of the oldest offensive linemen on the Browns roster.

The veteran will now compete for the starting job that Jedrick Wills had until last season.

Cleveland is expected to move on from the former first-round selection, and third-year player Dawand Jones will also be in the mix to take over the left tackle position.

