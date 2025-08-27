Browns Are Signing Former Patriots First-Round Pick

The Cleveland Browns added some experience to their offensive line depth on Wednesday by bringing in a former first-round selection looking for a fresh start.

According to recent reports, Cole Strange, who spent three seasons with the New England Patriots, joined Cleveland’s practice squad.

“Former Patriots first-round pick Cole Strange is signing with the Browns’ practice squad with the idea of being elevated to their active roster,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared.

Strange’s journey to Cleveland reflects the unpredictable nature of NFL careers.

The Patriots selected him 29th overall in the 2022 draft, a pick that caught many analysts off guard given his projected draft position.

Strange appeared in 29 games during his time in New England but faced setbacks that limited his impact.

A torn patellar tendon in 2023 significantly affected his availability and reduced his role in the 2024 season.

The Patriots ultimately released him during final roster cuts as new head coach Mike Vrabel moved toward younger players.

Cleveland moved quickly to secure Strange’s services as part of their continued offensive line improvements.

The Browns have already made moves to strengthen their front five, including the trade for KT Leveston and signing free agent Teven Jenkins.

Strange brings interior line versatility to Cleveland. He can contribute at both guard and center positions, giving the coaching staff flexibility in their personnel decisions.

His physical playing style and NFL experience provide valuable depth behind the starters.

While his path back to regular playing time remains uncertain, Strange represents the type of addition that can help balance roster construction.

