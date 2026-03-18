Browns Are Signing Former Ravens WR

The Cleveland Browns continue to reshape their roster this offseason, and their latest move adds another piece with both offensive and special teams experience.

As the team looks to build depth across multiple positions, this signing could provide versatility and competition heading into training camp.

According to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, Cleveland has agreed to terms with wide receiver Tylan Wallace.

“Browns have agreed to terms with former Ravens WR and ST contributor Tylan Wallace, source tells clevelanddotcom,” Cabot posted on X.

#Browns have agreed to terms with former #Ravens WR and ST contributor Tylan Wallace, source tells clevelanddotcom. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 18, 2026

Wallace spent the first part of his career with the Baltimore Ravens after being selected in the 4th round of the 2021 NFL Draft. While he has not been a high-volume receiver at the NFL level, he has carved out a role as a reliable depth option and a contributor on special teams.

That special teams value is likely a key reason for the Browns’ interest.

Wallace has experience in coverage units and as a return option, giving him multiple paths to making an impact on game day.

While his offensive opportunities have been limited in the NFL, the Browns could look to see if there is still untapped potential in his game.

The Browns have been active this offseason in addressing different areas of the roster, and adding another receiver gives them more flexibility as they evaluate their options heading into the season.

As training camp approaches, Wallace will likely have the opportunity to compete for a role both on offense and special teams.

If he can carve out a spot, this signing could end up being a quietly valuable addition for the Browns.

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Browns Are Signing Former Bills Defensive End