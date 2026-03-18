Browns Are Signing Former Bills Defensive End

The Cleveland Browns continue to add to their defensive front, reportedly bringing in a veteran pass rusher with experience in a winning organization.

As the team reshapes its roster this offseason, adding depth along the defensive line has been a clear priority. That effort appears to have taken another step forward with a notable free agent signing.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Browns are signing defensive end A.J. Epenesa.

“Former Bills DE A.J. Epenesa is signing a one year deal worth up to $5 million with the Cleveland Browns, per source,” Schefter posted on X.

Former Bills DE A.J. Epenesa is signing a one-year deal worth up to $5 million with the Cleveland Browns, per source. pic.twitter.com/mCHdVLNeIB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2026

Epenesa enters Cleveland after spending the first six years of his career with the Buffalo Bills. During his time there, he developed into a reliable rotational pass rusher and a consistent contributor along the defensive line.

A former second-round pick, Epenesa has appeared in more than 90 career games and recorded 24 sacks, showing an ability to generate pressure and make plays in key moments.

While he has not always been a full-time starter, his versatility and experience have made him a valuable piece in defensive rotations.

For the Browns, this move is about strengthening an already talented defensive front.

Cleveland features one of the top pass rushers in football, and adding another experienced edge defender gives the team more flexibility in how it rotates players and attacks opposing offenses.

The one-year aspect of the deal also makes this a low-risk move with potential upside.

If Epenesa performs well, he could carve out a meaningful role in the rotation. If not, the Browns maintain flexibility moving forward.

Ultimately, this signing reflects Cleveland’s continued focus on building depth and competition across the roster as they prepare for the upcoming season.

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