The 3-14 Cleveland Browns had needs everywhere this offseason following a disastrous season that featured the league’s lowest-scoring offense and sixth-worst defense.

While the Browns brought in an exciting draft class that should bolster both sides of the ball, there is still room for improvement on the roster, and the team’s recent signing of a former Seattle Seahawks safety should help.

Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz shared Monday on X that Cleveland is signing former Seahawks safety Rayshawn Jenkins to add some depth to the secondary.

Sources: The #Browns are signing former #Seahawks safety Rayshawn Jenkins. Highly respected veteran with 10 career INTs had 2 sacks last season for Seattle — and now heads to Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/KVlgWGltLX — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 12, 2025

Jenkins is an eight-year veteran with ten career interceptions and spent last season in Seattle following three years with the Jacksonville Jaguars and four with the Los Angeles Chargers.

He had 53 tackles and a pair of sacks in 13 games in his lone year with the Seahawks and should have plenty left in the tank at 31 years old.

Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman are still penciled in as the starting safeties on the depth chart, both of whom have remained reasonably healthy throughout their careers, but it never hurts to bring in an accomplished veteran like Jenkins for a short deal and a small amount of money.

Cleveland didn’t address the secondary at all in the draft or free agency, and it’s surprising that Jenkins was still available this late in the offseason.

While all the attention lately has been on this star-studded rookie class, these are the types of moves that elevate a team.

They aren’t the most headline-inducing, but they have a lasting impact.

Browns fans will love having Jenkins as a part of this secondary.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals Harsh Reality About Browns' QB Situation