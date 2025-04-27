Browns Are Signing Interesting Safety Prospect

The Cleveland Browns officially closed out the 2025 NFL Draft on Sunday, but just like every other team in the league, their job is far from over.

They’ve now reached agreements with multiple undrafted free agents.

According to a report by Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports, the Browns added another body to the secondary.

They signed Pittsburgh standout safety Donovan McMillon.

McMillon led the Panthers in tackles each of the past couple of seasons, and he was the first player in the program with consecutive 100-plus tackle seasons in the past 16 years.

However, he still wasn’t invited to attend the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

He’s listed as 6-foot-1 and 208 pounds, so he has the ideal size to play the position, and he ran an unofficial 4.47-second 40-yard dash at Pittsburgh’s Pro Day.

He also had 21 reps on the bench press, a 10-foot-5 broad jump, a 6.94-second three-cone drill, a 4.13 shuttle, and a 35-inch vertical jump.

Over his two years with the Panthers, McMillon logged 220 tackles (109 solo), nine passes defended, two forced fumbles, and one interception.

He’s coming off a strong senior campaign in which he led the team with 115 tackles (55 solo), eight pass breakups, one forced fumble, one interception, and one tackle for loss.

He’s a former four-star recruit, and he started his collegiate career at Florida before transferring to Pittsburgh.

The Browns need another safety after moving on from Juan Thornhill, and McMillon is now officially on the clock to prove he can be that guy.

