Browns Are Signing Notable Special Teamer

Andrew Berry earned his reputation by rebuilding the Cleveland Browns year-over-year.
In a couple of seasons, he concentrated on offense, while in others, he drew praise for his defensive transactions.
For the second year in a row, Berry is making some strong moves to help Cleveland’s special teams.
Ian Rapoport reports today that the Browns landed a Pro Bowler for Bubba Ventrone’s unit.
The #Browns are signing former #Jets core special teamer Justin Hardee, sources say. Hardee has excelled on kick and punt coverage, among his ST skills. pic.twitter.com/wyLn1dKBKX
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 2, 2024
Cleveland signed former Jets ace Justin Hardee today.
Hardee had a role in all the Jets’ coverage teams and is noted for his kick and punt coverage.
When active, he was on the field for over 80-percent of their special teams snaps over the past three seasons.
During the 2022 season, Hardee forced a fumble on a punt return that keyed a 24-20 upset over the Steelers.
That helped earn Hardee a Pro Bowl nod.
He broke into the NFL with the New Orleans Saints after the Texans released the 2017 UDFA.
Hardee earned a Special Team Player of the Week award by blocking a punt for a touchdown against Tampa Bay.
New Orleans wasn’t sure how to use him outside of special teams, so they tried him on both sides of the ball.
In Week 4 of 2018, Taysom Hill hit Hardee with a 10-yard pass for a first down, the receiver’s first NFL reception.
The following week, he picked off Washington quarterback Alex Smith.
He was also credited with a pair of defended passes as he officially became a three-way player for the Saints.
But Hardee's calling card is his special teams play, even if he might help the Browns' offense or defense as well.