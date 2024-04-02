Browns Nation

Tuesday, April 2, 2024
Browns Are Signing Notable Special Teamer

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

Andrew Berry earned his reputation by rebuilding the Cleveland Browns year-over-year.

In a couple of seasons, he concentrated on offense, while in others, he drew praise for his defensive transactions.

For the second year in a row, Berry is making some strong moves to help Cleveland’s special teams.

Ian Rapoport reports today that the Browns landed a Pro Bowler for Bubba Ventrone’s unit.

Cleveland signed former Jets ace Justin Hardee today.

Hardee had a role in all the Jets’ coverage teams and is noted for his kick and punt coverage.

When active, he was on the field for over 80-percent of their special teams snaps over the past three seasons.

During the 2022 season, Hardee forced a fumble on a punt return that keyed a 24-20 upset over the Steelers.

That helped earn Hardee a Pro Bowl nod.

He broke into the NFL with the New Orleans Saints after the Texans released the 2017 UDFA.

Hardee earned a Special Team Player of the Week award by blocking a punt for a touchdown against Tampa Bay.

New Orleans wasn’t sure how to use him outside of special teams, so they tried him on both sides of the ball.

In Week 4 of 2018, Taysom Hill hit Hardee with a 10-yard pass for a first down, the receiver’s first NFL reception.

The following week, he picked off Washington quarterback Alex Smith.

He was also credited with a pair of defended passes as he officially became a three-way player for the Saints.

But Hardee’s calling card is his special teams play, even if he might help the Browns’ offense or defense as well.

