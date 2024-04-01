Former Browns Defender Describes Rivalry With Steelers

Even the most diehard Cleveland Browns fans might not realize Kalon Barnes was ever on the team.

Officially, the speedy cornerback ended the 2023 season in Cleveland, signed to the practice squad after Week 18.

Although he did not get to play in the Wild-Card game, that’s enough to make Barnes an ex-Brown.

Now that he is back with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Steelers Takeaways asked him about the rivalry (via Steelers Takeaways on Twitter).

Barnes’ week of playoff preparation with Jim Schwartz was enough to form an opinion of the Browns.

He told the Steelers’ fan site that both teams are disciplined, and in case of any doubt, he shared what Mike Tomlin told him before their Week 2 battle.

“We [don’t] like them. They [don’t] like us. But we’ll play our game,” said Tomlin.

Pittsburgh’s strategy for winning the game was no surprise, either.

Defensive players were told it was imperative to hold Nick Chubb under 100 yards.

Chubb barely got rolling in that game before a bad hit from Minkah Fitzpatrick ended his season.

Cleveland’s offense never recovered emotionally or playing-wise in the tough loss.

Barnes signed a 2024 futures reserve contract for his second stint in Pittsburgh.

He switched from wide receiver to cornerback when he started his college career at Baylor.

Carolina drafted him in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft after he posted a 4.23 time in the 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine.

That remains the fastest 40-yard dash time ever for a defensive back at the Combine.

