Browns Urged To Pursue Free Agent RB In Offseason

The Cleveland Browns entered the season knowing that injuries would play a big part in their potential success.

While being healthy coming into the year, Deshaun Watson struggled with injuries in 2023.

Watson recently suffered a season-ending injury, leaving the Browns to work with a backup quarterback for the remainder of the year.

Nick Chubb was hurt when the season started, and it was unclear when he’d make his debut.

He has been in the fold of the offense for a few weeks, but with the team in a nearly impossible position to make the playoffs, Chubb might not have the motivation to find that next gear.

With this in mind, and considering Chubb’s contract situation, the Browns could be in the market for a new running back next year, as Bleacher Report recently highlighted in a free-agent article.

“If Chubb isn’t able to recapture some of his former glory, then turning to the free-agent market and targeting J.K. Dobbins could be an option. The former Ohio State standout has always had the talent, but he’s been held back by injuries,” Bleacher Report wrote.

Dobbins has made a major impact on the new-look Los Angeles Chargers this year, but if they don’t go on a major run in the playoffs, he could look to find another team in the offseason.

The Browns might not look like contenders this season, but if they add the right pieces under Kevin Stefanski, their ceiling is seemingly limitless moving forward.

