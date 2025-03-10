Browns Nation

Monday, March 10, 2025
Browns Star Admits He Thought Myles Garrett Was Leaving The Team

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

This offseason started off on a bad foot as Cleveland Browns superstar defensive end Myles Garrett submitted a formal public trade request, detailing his desire to leave the Browns and go play for a contender, which he did not think the Browns were in a position to call themselves.

All of that was negated when the Browns gave Garrett a new four-year deal that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history prior to free agency, which surprised nearly everyone, including Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Jeudy appeared on Up & Adams and told Kay Adams how surprised he was by the deal, noting that he thought Garrett was as good as gone.

“I didn’t think he was gonna come back, to be honest. He’s a great player. The coaching staff and the GM did a great job in getting him back. He means a lot to this team.”

https://twitter.com/heykayadams/status/1899154926288466313

Garrett is now signed through 2030 and has a no-trade clause, so this defense has its anchor in place for the rest of the decade and now has the freedom to focus more on the offensive side of the ball, where the Browns need plenty of help.

This offense has holes nearly everywhere after putting up a league-worst 15.2 points per game last season.

Jeudy is one of the very few foundational pieces on that side of the ball after a career year that saw him put up 90 catches for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns despite catching passes from four different quarterbacks.

He was particularly dominant when Jameis Winston was under center, most notably during a Week 13 Monday night game against his former team, the Denver Broncos, when he ripped them apart for nine catches, 235 yards, and a touchdown.

Jeudy seems happy, just as the rest of the roster surely is, that they have their big guy back on defense.

Browns Nation