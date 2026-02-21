Browns Assistant Coach Lands New College Job

The Cleveland Browns’ coaching staff has already seen a lot of movement this offseason.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, Browns assistant defensive line coach Adam Morris has landed a new opportunity at the college level.

Wilson reported that Vanderbilt has hired Morris as its edge coach and defensive run game coordinator.

“Vanderbilt @VandyFootball hired #Browns assistant Adam Morris as edge coach/ defensive run game coordinator, per a league source,” Wilson wrote.

The move marks a quick transition for Morris, who had just joined Cleveland’s staff in 2025.

Morris was entering his first season with the Browns and his first year as an NFL coach. He arrived in Cleveland after building a strong résumé in the college ranks. In 2024, he served as the defensive line coach and run game coordinator at the University at Buffalo. During that season, Buffalo set a school record with 92 tackles for loss, while defensive end Kobe Stewart led the conference in sacks.

Before his time at Buffalo, Morris coached at his alma mater Ball State in 2023 as the defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator. He also had previous stops at Eastern Illinois from 2021 to 2022 and at DePauw in 2020. His experience developing defensive linemen and coordinating run defense concepts helped him earn the opportunity to make the jump to the NFL with Cleveland.

Now he returns to the college game with a significant role at Vanderbilt.

As edge coach and defensive run game coordinator, Morris will be responsible for developing pass rushers and helping shape the Commodores’ front seven philosophy.

For the Browns, the departure creates a minor shift within the defensive staff. While Morris was not a coordinator in Cleveland, assistant coaches play important roles in player development and position group preparation.

Coaching turnover is common at both the NFL and college levels, especially for rising assistants. Morris’ quick move back to a coordinator-level role at Vanderbilt suggests his stock remains strong in collegiate circles.

For Cleveland, it is another offseason adjustment as the organization continues reshaping its staff heading into the 2026 season.

