Browns Officially Announce New Coordinators To Coaching Staff

At the start of the offseason, most people assumed the Cleveland Browns would make some coaching changes, but they expected a good deal of continuity into the new season. In the end, the Browns made a lot of changes to their coaching staff.

Some of the biggest figures in Cleveland are gone, and now the team has replaced them. On Friday, the Browns officially named three new coordinators coming to Cleveland.

On social media, they welcomed Mike Rutenberg as defensive coordinator, Travis Switzer as offensive coordinator, and Byron Storer as special teams coordinator.

“Introducing our three new coordinators joining Todd Monken’s coaching staff,” the Browns wrote on X.

February 20, 2026

Rutenberg has awfully big shoes to fill, and he is coming to the Browns after the drama surrounding Jim Schwartz and his departure from the team. He most recently worked with the Atlanta Falcons and was previously with Washington, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the San Francisco 49ers.

Switzer’s first NFL job was with the Baltimore Ravens, where he worked primarily on offense. Storer, meanwhile, spent several years out of the league before being hired by the Raiders as a special teams assistant in 2018. He then moved to the Green Bay Packers in 2022, where he served as an assistant special teams coach.

When Todd Monken was being interviewed for the head coach role, he was asked whether he would be comfortable retaining the staff members already on the team. But when Schwartz walked, it opened up many possibilities for Monken. He surely had a heavy hand in hiring these three to join him.

There have already been a lot of changes throughout the league in the offseason, but the coaching staff adjustments of the Browns have received some of the most attention. The Schwartz situation created a lot of headlines, and the team is ready to put it behind them.

However, that’ll be hard to do if Rutenberg, Switzer, and Storer don’t find success. Friday’s announcement made everything official and marked the start of this next chapter for the Browns.

Fans are hoping that it’ll be a promising, productive one.

