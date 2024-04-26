Browns Nation

Friday, April 26, 2024
Browns Assistant GM Details How Browns Approach Late-Round Draft Picks

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Duane Prokop/Getty Images)

 

For the third year in a row, the Cleveland Browns will not have a first-round draft pick.

While fans focus on the top talent that is chosen in the first round, the Cleveland Browns have become experts at approaching the draft process differently given their third experience drafting later-round talents.

Assistant GM Glenn Cook joined the “The Browns Daily” Podcast to go over how the team attacks the draft to find and evaluate talent with draft picks starting in the third round over the past two seasons.

“Often times, it’s 12 to 13 months of a lot of work from a lot of people,” Cook said of how the Browns approach the draft process.

The team’s scouts are key to the process, Cook said, as they start working in May toward the next year’s draft.

Cook said the scouts are getting background on players as early as next week and throughout the fall as these individuals assess the potential talent that will be available in the following year’s draft.

At the end of the NFL season, the front office will start to evaluate their team and where they can improve, Cook explained.

That’s also the time that scouts, coaches, and front office staff begin to interact with players at senior bowls and the NFL Combine.

Finally, the two months leading up to the draft is the organization’s opportunity to assess its best opportunities to add talent that will be available throughout all seven rounds of the NFL draft.

Earlier in the interview, Cook admitted that the draft is not always easy to digest, especially with so many talented players to evaluate.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

