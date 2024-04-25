Former Browns Draft Pick Set To Announce Multiple Picks

Traditionally, the NFL asks former players from different franchises to return during the three-day draft process, allowing former players to announce picks.

The 2024 NFL Draft will be no different, and the Cleveland Browns have one of their own coming back to announce the team’s second- and third-round picks Friday night.

ESPN reporter Daniel Oyefusi announced on Twitter that the NFL had selected former defensive end Carl Nassib to announce the Browns’ Day 2 picks in Detroit.

Former Browns DE Carl Nassib will announce Cleveland's second- and third-round picks in the NFL Draft in Detroit this weekend. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) April 25, 2024

Nassib is set to announce the No. 54 and No. 85 picks for the Browns, according to Oyefusi.

Cleveland selected Nassib in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Nassib played for the Browns for two seasons, recording 51 tackles and 5.5 sacks for Cleveland.

In the NFL, Nassib played seven years total with two separate stints for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Nassib recorded 186 tackles and 25.5 sacks in 99 career games in the league.

The former linebacker and defensive end retired at the beginning of the 2023 NFL season as an unsigned player.

Nassib came out as openly gay in 2021, becoming the first active NFL player to do so.

He played in college at Penn State and was an All-American for the Nittany Lions, completing a fantastic story as Nassib joined the program as a preferred walk-on.

The Trevor Project’s interim CEO Peggy Rajski will announce the No. 54 pick with the former Browns player.

Nassib is partnering with the nonprofit organization as the NFL embraces groups that promote diversity and inclusion.

