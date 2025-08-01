Browns’ Backfield Gamble Questioned By Analyst

The Browns opted against a complete roster makeover this season as the franchise remained relatively quiet in the free agent marketplace.

Instead, Cleveland chose to target specific positions in this year’s draft where the Browns believed they could make progress.

One position the AFC North organization focused on was running back, opting to move on from veteran Nick Chubb after back-to-back seasons ended by injuries.

Analyst Pat McGuire revealed his displeasure with the team’s decision on Chubb, especially now that one of the two running backs Cleveland drafted to replace him has yet to sign his rookie contract.

“I would have preferred Nick Chubb over any of these guys, obviously. He signed for what, $3 million in Houston, which is only two times more than what Jerome Ford is going to be making. I would just have preferred a stable presence like Nick Chubb. Hindsight is 20-20. But it didn’t seem like it wasn’t really hindsight in the moment. With a running back room like this, how did you let Nick Chubb go,” McGuire questioned.

Chubb remains a well-beloved figure in Cleveland after playing with the Browns for seven seasons.

The star running back made four Pro Bowl appearances during his time in the NFL.

According to Spotrac, Chubb signed a one-year deal with the Texans worth $2.5 million when roster and signing bonuses are included.

Cleveland drafted two running backs in the 2025 NFL Draft, taking Quinshon Judkins in the second round while adding Dylan Sampson on Day 3.

Judkins is dealing with off-the-field issues, and he remains the only player selected in April’s draft that has yet to sign a contract for the upcoming season.

