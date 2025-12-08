Browns Make Notable Draft Position Move After Sunday’s Loss

The Cleveland Browns were slight favorites heading into their Week 14 matchup with the Tennessee Titans. Sportsbooks seemed to favor their defense to get the job done against the Titans’ offensive line, and considering the Titans had only won one game before Week 14, their odds looked solid.

However, despite a Herculean effort from Shedeur Sanders, the Browns ultimately fell flat. They lost this one, bringing their season record to 3-10.

This loss did wonders for their draft position, moving them down to the No. 4 spot with their own pick.

They also hold the Jacksonville Jaguars’ first-rounder, which is currently at No. 26.

Browns fans would have liked to see their team come away with a win, of course, but having a higher draft pick might be the better outcome. After years of draft picks not quite panning out, the 2025 class has been solid for the Browns, with most of their picks performing better than anticipated.

If the Browns can hit on picks in 2026 as they did in 2025, this team could start to get a lot better quickly. The most interesting part of this is to monitor what positions the front office will target, and which needs they’ll address first.

If Sanders keeps playing as well as he did in Week 14, they might not need to pursue a quarterback, but if he falters in the coming weeks, that could change.

The NFL is fluid, sometimes every week, so players in Sanders’ position, for instance, have to keep their foot on the gas and give their team confidence in their abilities.

NEXT:

Browns Fear Key Player Has Suffered Season-Ending Injury