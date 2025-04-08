Browns Being Linked To 1 QB Prospect Late In First Round Of NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly considering passing on Shedeur Sanders at the top of the NFL Draft.

Instead, they could use the No. 2 pick to get either Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter.

According to Alex Kay of Bleacher Report, they should take Carter, but they could also trade up to have an additional first-round pick late in the first round.

With that second selection, they could take Jalen Milroe out of Alabama:

“Milroe would give the Browns a talented but raw talent to develop along with Kenny Pickett,” Kay wrote. “Both of these quarterbacks have upside, although Pickett is less likely to turn into a reliable starter going into his age-27 season. With Deshaun Watson being the only other Browns quarterback currently under contract, Milroe would give Cleveland a high-ceiling prospect to build around for years to come.”

The Browns may have interest in Jaxson Dart, but his draft stock is on the rise, and he’s highly unlikely to be available by the time they’re back on the clock.

Milroe is an interesting prospect, but it’s more than evident that he would need at least one year on the sidelines to figure things out and be ready for the pros.

His athleticism and physical attributes are remarkable, and he could end up being a modern-day dual-threat quarterback if the Browns manage to develop and polish his game.

He’s familiar with the Browns’ new offensive coordinator, Tommy Rees, whom he worked with in Alabama, so it would also make sense for both parties to get back together, this time in Northeast Ohio.

The Browns clearly need a quarterback, and they’ve done little to address that need in the offseason.

Perhaps they’re eyeing the NFL draft to solve this issue, and Andrew Berry could shock the world by pulling off a big trade and snatching two players in the first round.

