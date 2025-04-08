Josh Cribbs Is ‘Not Excited’ About 1 Browns QB Scenario

The Cleveland Browns have a big need for a quarterback, but they have yet to address it.

They traded for Kenny Pickett, and judging by what they’ve said about him, it seems like he’s got a legitimate chance to be the starter.

Many fans looked at this move as something positive because they thought he would be a backup or even a third-stringer.

That’s why Josh Cribbs isn’t excited now that he’s in line to lead the offense.

In the latest edition of his show, the former Browns star claimed that he would still take Deshaun Watson over Pickett.

He admitted that while he doesn’t have anything against Pickett as a person, he’s just a fan, and as such, he doesn’t think he gives the team the best chance to win.

“As a fan, I just want the team to have the best opportunity to go out there and win the game, and when you’re looking at Kenny Pickett starting, I’m not excited,” Cribbs said.

Pickett hasn’t gotten off to a promising start to his career.

There were already some doubts about him when he first entered the league out of Pittsburgh, and he hasn’t done much to change the narrative about him.

Granted, the Pittsburgh Steelers had one of the worst offenses, offensive schemes, offensive coordinators, and playcalling in the league while he was there, and it felt like he never got a legitimate chance to do his thing.

The team didn’t seem truly committed to him, either, and his ceiling seems to be significantly lower than other players.

The Browns don’t have much of a choice but to roll with him while whoever they get in the NFL Draft gets ready, and that’s not an encouraging thought.

