Browns Being Linked To 3 CB Prospects

The Cleveland Browns haven’t given their fans a whole lot to be excited about this season outside of a rookie class that is already paying dividends on both sides of the ball.

As intriguing as the rookies have been, next year’s class could be just as noteworthy, if not better, due to the fact that the Browns have a pair of first-round picks due to the trade down from the No. 2 spot in the ’25 draft.

It’s never too early to speculate about what the Browns could do with those picks, and Bleacher Report’s NFL Draft Scouting Department named three intriguing cornerback prospects that the Browns could have interest in.

“It would make a lot of sense for the Browns to target a versatile defensive back who could man the slot in this draft. Chandler Rivers is among the best prospects for that role. At 5’10”, 185 pounds he doesn’t have the prototypical length they look for, but his stickiness in coverage shouldn’t be overlooked. Jalon Kilgore projects as a slot-safety hybrid who would fit right in while Chris Johnson has some inside-out versatility,” Bleacher Report NFL Scouting Dept wrote.

Cleveland already traded Greg Newsome a couple of weeks ago since he was heading into free agency, but they landed corner Tyson Campbell in return, who already made a big impact with a pick-six last week.

Campbell is signed long-term, so corner isn’t Cleveland’s biggest need, but it’s certainly an area that could benefit from an upgrade now that there is no depth at nickel.

Cleveland has the Jacksonville Jaguars’ first-rounder in next year’s draft, which is projected to slot somewhere in the middle or the back half of the first round since the Jags are off to a good start.

Any of these corners could be in play with that pick, though, with a first-round pick and as many needs as the Browns have, drafting a nickel cornerback might not be of the highest priority.

The offense still has too many massive holes at wide receiver and potentially quarterback, guard, and tackle, so it would be a bit of a surprise to see the Browns take a corner in the first.

However, in the second round?

Any of the three could be a great pickup.

