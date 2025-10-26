Browns Urged To Draft Standout WR Prospect

For years, the Cleveland Browns have been looking for a franchise quarterback.

Unfortunately, that might be the case again in the 2026 NFL Draft.

However, that’s not the only area the Browns need to improve.

This season has made their need for a legitimate WR1 painfully evident.

With that in mind, team analyst Jeff Lloyd urged them to take a deep look at Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson:

“I know you all love Tate, and he’s legit but this is my favorite wide out in the class,” Lloyd posted on X, referring to Jordyn Tyson.

Like he mentioned, Browns fans have been quite high on Ohio State’s Carnell Tate, and rightfully so.

He’s also an elite playmaker who’s more than likely to be taken early in the first round, and as someone who’s already a fan favorite in the state, it’s easy to understand where they’re coming from.

Even so, Tyson is considered to be the best wide receiver prospect in this class for a reason.

He’s drawn comparisons to CeeDee Lamb, and while he may not be the fastest guy out there, his crisp route-running and ability to create separation are elite.

He also has great hands and ball skills.

Whatever the case, the Browns can’t go wrong with either of them.

They need someone reliable in the pass-catching department, as it’s become painfully evident that Jerry Jeudy isn’t a WR1.

Undrafted rookie Isaiah Bond has been the lone bright spot in the wide receivers corps this season.

And even though the Browns clearly need to add another quarterback and offensive tackle, they can’t ignore this need.

