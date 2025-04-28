Browns Being Linked To 6-Time Pro Bowl WR

The Cleveland Browns had a lot of holes to fill heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.

Many believed they’d draft Travis Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick, adding a solid wideout who has the potential of also playing defensive back at the next level.

However, after trading back with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Browns pivoted in the first round, adding a solid defensive player in Mason Graham.

While they didn’t target offense with their first pick in the draft, they did make it a priority later on, adding Quinshon Judkins in the second round and Harold Fannin Jr. in the third.

Both of these players could certainly make a splash and an immediate impact on the roster, but fans and analysts hope the Browns aren’t done adding pieces.

Analyst Timothy Rapp laid out another option for the Browns to pursue in the offseason in a recent “Bleacher Report” article.

In Rapp’s mind, acquiring a player like Keenan Allen could add a massive boost to the Browns’ offense, adding a player with lots of experience that could bring a different mindset to their locker room.

“The Browns added Judkins at running back and Harold Fannin Jr. at tight end on Friday, but adding a third option at wideout next to Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman would make sense. Allen would be a nice pickup,” Rapp wrote.

Plus, he would help bring attention away from Jeudy and Tillman, hopefully making everyone in the offense more successful.

With a new quarterback looming on the horizon, the Browns can use all the help they can get on offense, which is where someone like Allen could fit right in.

NEXT:

Video Shows Shedeur Sanders Partying After Being Drafted By Browns