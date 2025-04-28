Video Shows Shedeur Sanders Partying After Being Drafted By Browns

The 2025 NFL Draft had many surprises and trades, but perhaps the most unexpected part was Shedeur Sanders’ fall to the fifth round.

Quarterback-needy teams had plenty of opportunities to select him, but the Cleveland Browns were the only team to pull the trigger, trading up to take him with the 144th overall pick.

They passed on him many times, but with his freefall being evident, they were able to take him much later than originally anticipated.

Sanders didn’t give up, remaining strong in the opinion that he’s going to be a great quarterback in this league, wanting to make every other team regret their decision.

Some players would get frustrated and wallow in the fact that they didn’t go as early as they would have hoped, but not Sanders.

He decided to celebrate in a big way, and as shared in a video by ML Football on X, Sanders partied in Dallas with a lot of people, including rapper Loe Shimmy.

🚨TRENDING: #Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders celebrating and parting in Dallas with rapper Loe Shimmy after getting drafted by Cleveland on Saturday. …pic.twitter.com/QDIKIP4fWp — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) April 28, 2025

He might have been disappointed with his overall draft position, but at the end of the day, he’s still an NFL quarterback, and anything can happen when you get to the league.

The Browns have indicated that all five of the quarterbacks on their roster will have a chance to compete for the starting role, including Dillon Gabriel, whom they took in the third round of this year’s draft.

Sanders will get a fair shot, and if he finds a way to be the team’s starter, he’ll certainly try to make the most of it.

