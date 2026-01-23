Browns Being Linked To Blockbuster Trade With Jaguars

The Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars made headlines at the 2025 NFL Draft when they engineered a trade that allowed the Jaguars to move up to No. 2 overall and select two-way prospect Travis Hunter. Now, it’s possible the teams will get together and make another move this year.

With Cleveland having received Jacksonville’s first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Browns could use it to address a glaring need by trading that No. 24 overall selection back to the Jaguars. Ironically, the potential deal may have a lot to do with Hunter’s recovery from injury.

ESPN insider Bill Barnwell is linking the Browns to a blockbuster trade with the Jaguars involving Jacksonville wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

“There’s no reason for the Jaguars to trade Thomas unless they can land something significant in return. To me, that would be a first-round pick. And there should be teams at the bottom of the first round willing to send that sort of compensation back to Jacksonville. The Browns could justify sending Jacksonville’s first-round pick back to the Jaguars to acquire a much-needed wideout for their quarterback of the future. If the Jaguars do make Thomas available, there should be significant interest, even after an underwhelming 2025,” Barnwell wrote.

Thomas was the No. 23 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. He had an exceptional rookie season with 87 receptions for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns, earning Pro Bowl honors and finishing fourth in the voting for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

However, he fell victim to the dreaded “sophomore slump,” and last season posted just 48 catches for 707 yards and two TDs. That’s despite quarterback Trevor Lawrence improving to a level that made him a finalist for the NFL MVP award.

In addition to Thomas’ drop off, the Jaguars saw the emergence of wide receiver Parker Washington, plus they added Jakobi Meyers at the trade deadline and gave him a contract extension, which pushed Thomas down in the pecking order. Meanwhile, Hunter was playing both wide receiver and cornerback before a season-ending knee injury, so if he returns at full strength and Jacksonville continues to use him on both sides of the ball, that could make Thomas even more expendable.

That, in turn, could be a boon for the Browns, who are in dire need of a No. 1 wide receiver and may hire Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski as their new head coach. Though they could draft one on their own with either the No. 6 or No. 24 pick, Thomas has already proven he can excel in the NFL.

Having worked together before, the Browns and Jaguars could accomplish something significant again.

