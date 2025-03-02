Kevin Stefanski Appears To Hint About Browns’ Draft Plans At No.2

The Cleveland Browns have plenty of things to consider in the NFL Draft.

For starters, they must find their quarterback.

Then, they need to round out the roster with the remaining ten picks.

Some have speculated that they may trade down from the No.2 pick and acquire more assets.

But judging by Kevin Stefanski’s recent words at the NFL Combine, that might not be the plan.

Talking to NFL insider Peter Schrager at the NFL Scouting Combine, the Browns’ head coach hinted at the team staying put at No. 2 (via NFL Network):

“We’re working hard. The good news is that second overall pick, there’s gonna be a really good football player there,” Stefanski said.

Of course, there’s also a chance that they will use that pick to get the likes of Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter if they’re available, but that doesn’t seem to be the wisest decision.

The Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, and New York Giants might all be looking to trade up to get Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders.

So, if the Browns don’t want to take a quarterback at No. 2, they could trade down and still most likely get the guy they covet a little further down the draft.

There has been a lot of doubt about both Ward and Sanders as prospects, but Stefanski claimed that the tape showed just how good they were.

On top of that, he gushed about their interviews, their passion for the game, and their knowledge of it.

We’re more than one month away from the biggest event in the NFL offseason, and the team’s moves in free agency might also tip their hand about their potential plans for the draft.

