Browns Being Linked To Interesting Defensive Free Agent

The Cleveland Browns’ defense looked solid in the first year under Jim Schwartz, but they regressed last season.

Notably, subpar linebacker play contributed to that, especially after the team lost star Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to a season-ending injury.

With that in mind, Tyler Dragon of USA Today pointed out that they should keep digging deep in free agency to solve some of their issues.

In his latest column, he pointed out that the Browns could benefit from signing veteran LB Kyzir White, who spent last season with the Arizona Cardinals:

“The Browns had an 83.7% tackle efficiency percentage, which ranked last in the NFL for the second consecutive season, per Next Gen Stats. Cleveland’s 2025 second-round pick linebacker, Carson Schwesinger, should help in that department. The team would double down on a weakness with the acquisition of White,” Dragon said.

Notably, the Browns’ decision to use the first pick of the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft to get Carson Schwesinger might mean that they’re not confident in Owusu-Koramoah’s chances of returning soon, if ever.

The Browns didn’t have a lot of money to spend in free agency, but White might not demand a steep paycheck at this point in the offseason.

This team will enter this season with plenty of question marks on offense, but their defense should get back to its dominant ways and be their calling card.

They seem to be quite confident in the group that they have on their hands right now, and it seems highly unlikely that they will make any impactful move at this point.

But if they don’t like what they see in training camp or as we inch closer to the final roster-cut day, they might want to give players like White a closer look, assuming the price is right.

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski Calls Out Browns Position Group To 'Step Up' This Season