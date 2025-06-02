Kevin Stefanski Calls Out Browns Position Group To ‘Step Up’ This Season

The Cleveland Browns addressed some of their needs in the offseason.

Then again, they didn’t draft any wide receivers, and while they brought in Diontae Johnson, they might still not have enough firepower there.

That’s why head coach Kevin Stefanski wants their current guys to take a leap this season.

Talking on the ‘Cleveland Talking Heads’ show, Stefanski called out the wide receivers to step up and prove the doubters wrong in 2025.

“Wide receiver position, we’re going to need to step up…Diontae Johnson’s a player that we’ve seen first-hand that he can really be trouble for that DB because he can fly,” Stefanski said.

"Wide receiver position, we're going to need to step up…Diontae Johnson's a player that we've seen first-hand that he can really be trouble for that DB because he can fly"@Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on @CLETalkingHeads on the offense 🔊 Listen: https://t.co/ZrbWiH7htL pic.twitter.com/JvBL27RISX — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 2, 2025

Jerry Jeudy excelled in his first season with the team, especially once Jameis Winston took the reins from the ever-struggling Deshaun Watson.

He topped the 1,200 receiving-yards mark, and while he only had four touchdowns, he finally showcased the potential of being a legitimate WR1.

Cedric Tillman has shown flashes of great play in his two seasons in the league, but he has been kept on a short leash, and this might be a make-or-break campaign for the third-year pro.

Diontae Johnson brings plenty of experience and athleticism to the table, but he hasn’t been the same Pro-Bowl caliber player for the past couple of seasons, and he will be playing on his fifth team in the past three seasons.

He should play with a big chip on his shoulder, knowing that this might be his final opportunity to prove that he belongs in the league.

Other than that, perhaps Jamari Thrash will also get an extended look, and with some question marks at quarterback, it’ll be interesting to see how this offense fares in 2025.

NEXT:

Joel Bitonio Hints At Big Change In Browns' Offense This Season