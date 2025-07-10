Browns Being Linked To Intriguing QB In 2026

The Cleveland Browns enter the 2025 season with an enviable asset, two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, and a quarterback room that remains very much up for grabs.

Veteran Joe Flacco heads a group that includes Kenny Pickett and rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, leaving the franchise at a crossroads under center.

Recent buzz has linked the Browns to South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers, a rising prospect who could emerge as a top draft target.

Analyst Matt Fontana highlighted Sellers as a name to watch this fall.

“Sellers is a big name to watch this season. He’s got some long odds to be the first overall pick but worth a few bucks. #Browns fans might want to tune in to some South Carolina games come September/October.” Fontana wrote.

Sellers, a 6-foot-3, 242-pound dual-threat, had a breakout 2024 campaign, throwing for 2,534 yards and 18 touchdowns while adding 674 rushing yards and seven TDs.

His blend of size, athleticism, and arm strength has drawn comparisons to Jalen Milroe and Anthony Richardson, and scouts are taking notice.

Still, the Browns may not need to look outside their own building for a long-term answer. Flacco offers immediate stability, but at 40, he’s clearly a short-term option.

Pickett, acquired in a trade last season, is entering a make-or-break year. A strong season could cement his place as the franchise quarterback.

Meanwhile, Sanders has impressed early with his composure and accuracy, while Gabriel brings mobility and deep-ball potential.

Both rookies will have opportunities to prove themselves in camp and preseason action.

The temptation to chase a high-upside prospect like Sellers is real, especially with two first-rounders in hand.

But adding another young quarterback without fully evaluating the current group could create more uncertainty than clarity.

For now, the Browns’ best path forward may be committing to the talent already in the building, and letting the 2025 season provide the answers.

