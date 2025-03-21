Browns Being Linked To Intriguing Young QB

Cleveland Browns fans are gearing up for the team to decide what they will do at quarterback.

They traded for Kenny Pickett earlier in the offseason, but he is seemingly an inexpensive backup option rather than the team’s pick for their starter moving forward.

Pickett is a former first-round pick, so he has that appeal, but his play in the NFL has left something to be desired.

With that in mind, the Browns will likely pursue at least one quarterback in the draft, potentially finding the next star of the franchise, but they might not stop there.

Many believe the Browns will pursue at least one more quarterback besides a rookie to join their roster, and analyst Tyler Sullivan pointed to Joe Milton III in a recent CBS article.

“With Milton, they’d get a player with eye-popping arm talent on the cheap. With him being a former sixth-round pick, Milton has cap hits of less than $1.25 million in each of the next three seasons. That should be widely attractive to Cleveland given Watson has dead cap charges of well over $100,000 million over the next two years,” Sullivan wrote.

There have been rumors floating around that the New England Patriots are looking to move on from Milton given their confidence in Drake Maye.

Milton did see limited action during his rookie campaign, and while he didn’t light the league on fire by any means, his rushing upside and big arm are something for teams like the Browns to consider.

As Sullivan mentioned, Milton’s contract would be very inexpensive, which is what they need due to Deshaun Watson’s massive deal, so this could be a fit in more ways than one.

If they do go for Milton, the Browns will have to come to terms with the fact that they won’t have a long-time veteran at quarterback besides Watson, only having young players in their QB room.

