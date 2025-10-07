Browns Being Linked To Surprising Veteran QB

The Cleveland Browns will have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The class is projected to be stacked with talent at quarterback, but those projected stars haven’t looked that sharp in college this season.

The sentiment about several players has changed drastically over the past month or so.

With that in mind, Ken Carman wondered whether the Browns would be interested in pivoting away from taking a quarterback in the first round and making a run at Mac Jones instead:

“Can I interest you in a brand new, pre-owned Mac Jones? Depending on how he looks in San Francisco, just letting you know. That’s where we’re at and the position right now,” Carman said.

Jones is balling out for the San Francisco 49ers right now.

He’s led them to a 3-0 record as Brock Purdy’s replacement, completing nearly 67 percent of his passes for 905 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception.

He’s not an elite athlete by any means, and this is a small sample size.

Then again, we’ve already seen what being in the right system can do for a quarterback.

While Jones did struggle in New England, it was a difficult situation with that New England Patriots team and the coaching staff.

Jones does have another year left on his contract with the 49ers, but if the Niners are truly committed to Purdy, as they should be after giving him such a massive contract, perhaps he could be had at a fair price.

The Alabama product is still young, and he’s clearly playing like someone who deserves another chance somewhere else.

Whether that will be with the Cleveland Browns, that might be a whole different story.

