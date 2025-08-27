Browns Bolster Roster With 2 New Additions

The Cleveland Browns continue to iron things out ahead of the season opener.

They recently added two intriguing players from waivers.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns claimed running back Raheim Sanders from the Los Angeles Chargers and defensive back Jarrick Bernard-Converse from the New York Jets.

#Browns have claimed RB Raheim Sanders from the #Chargers, and DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse from the #Jets — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 27, 2025

Of course, players acquired at this point might not make much of an impact, but there have been some exceptions.

Also, Sanders and Bernard-Converse were cut more because of their respective teams’ depth at their position rather than for their effort or talent.

The Browns needed to address their need for another running back.

Quinshon Judkins has yet to sign his rookie contract, and most reports suggest that the Browns won’t sign him until the NFL completes its investigation involving his offseason arrest.

Prior to claiming Sanders, they had only Jerome Ford and rookie Dylan Sampson on the roster, as they parted with Pierre Strong Jr. and undrafted rookie Ahmani Marshall ahead of the NFL roster deadline.

As for Bernard-Converse, the Browns also have some needs in the secondary.

That’s perhaps the only weak link in the defense, and in looking to re-establish their dominance on that side of the ball, it will help to have more depth there.

The Browns open the season against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, and they might make some more moves before that game.

NEXT:

Michael Irvin Fires Back At Shedeur Sanders' Critics