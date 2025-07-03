Browns Called Out For Confusing Roster Decision

The Cleveland Browns recently made a surprising move that left many questioning the timing and reasoning behind the decision.

The Browns released veteran defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo, creating speculation about what transpired behind the scenes.

Analyst Max Loeb didn’t hold back his thoughts on the unexpected roster move.

“What happened between then and now, nobody knows. What the people see is an opportunity to trade Ogbo Okoronkwo in the draft. Not happening, obviously. Not like you drafted a younger defensive end to potentially unseat him or fill his void. It seems as if you’re walking through the offseason with him on your roster. There’s definitely some young talent in the defensive line room, then that happens. Cut like that, a month later. I don’t know if it’s just a coincidence,” Loeb said, via Honor The Land.

Okoronkwo joined Cleveland in 2023 as an unrestricted free agent when Jim Schwartz arrived as defensive coordinator.

The timing of the release allows him to explore options with other teams before training camps begin.

After time with the Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans, his production with the Browns showed steady contributions.

In 2023, Okoronkwo had 4.5 sacks and 31 combined tackles in 14 games.

Last season, he made 16 appearances with five starts, totaling three sacks and 23 combined tackles.

Cleveland didn’t select a defensive end in the 2025 NFL Draft but added a free agent to boost the pass rush.

The Browns signed Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft who accumulated 15 sacks and 138 combined tackles during four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He started 11 of his 15 games last season with two sacks and 24 combined tackles.

The Browns also anticipate Alex Wright returning to full health after his 2024 campaign ended prematurely with a torn triceps.

