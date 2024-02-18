Browns Nation

Browns Celebrate Special Day For Major Legend

By

Former Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown
Jim Brown (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have had a number of notable legends in their long history.

Former running back Jim Brown is arguably at the top of the list of players that helped the organization win a championship in 1964.

Brown passed away on May 18 last year at the age of 87.

The Cleveland franchise posted a tribute to him on Saturday for what would have been Brown’s 88th birthday.

Born on February 17, 1936, in St. Simons, Georgia, Brown had a fantastic athletic career at Syracuse University.

While in college, Brown not only made a name for himself as one of the best running backs in the game, but he also excelled as a basketball, track, and lacrosse athlete.

Remarkably, Brown did so well as a lacrosse player that he is in the sport’s Hall of Fame.

After rushing for over 2,000 combined yards in three seasons with Syracuse, Brown was drafted by Cleveland with the sixth overall pick in the 1957 NFL Draft.

It turned out to be one of the best decisions of coach Paul Brown’s career.

During his nine-year career with Cleveland, Jim Brown led the NFL eight times in single-season rushing yards.

Five different years he also led the league in rushing touchdowns and was named NFL MVP three times.

Brown was a nine-time Pro Bowler and nine-time All-Pro and helped lead the Browns to three title games.

In the 1964 NFL Championship Game, Brown did not score, but he helped the team blank the Baltimore Colts by a final score of 27-0.

After playing in the 1965 season and losing his third championship game to Green Bay, Brown retired while on the set of the movie The Dirty Dozen.

Ben Donahue
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ben Donahue
Contributor at Browns Nation
Over 25 years of experience in sports including coach, athletic director, game day operations, media relations, football operations, and scout. Ben currently [...]

