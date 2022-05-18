Browns Claim 2 Defensive Players

On Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns made two additions to their roster in an attempt to shore up its imperfect defense of this past season.

The team signed safety Luther Kirk and cornerback Reggie Robinson II, both of whom were claimed off waivers.

Browns awarded Reggie Robinson off waivers from Texans as well as Luther King — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 17, 2022

The Browns’ secondary had some holes and issues in 2021, as they allowed 29 passing touchdowns, which ranked 22nd in the NFL.

They also forced just 19 turnovers, which was 21st in the league.

Neither of these moves are earth-shattering, but they will add depth to a team that looks stronger than it did last season and is hoping to make the playoffs for just the second time since 2002.

Luther Kirk

Kirk stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 205 pounds, and he is originally from Garland, Tx., which is a suburb in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

He played his college ball at Illinois State University, and after a relatively quiet freshman and sophomore campaign, he started to blossom as a junior, even though he skipped the 2017 season while remaining on campus.

In 2018, he was second on his team with 61 tackles (34 solo) while also recording five interceptions, one of which he ran back 39 yards for a touchdown versus Western Illinois.

His five interceptions tied him for the most picks in the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) that season.

Kirk seemingly saved his best for the latter stage of the schedule, as he recorded an impressive 10 tackles on Nov. 3 at UNI and nine tackles and an interception the following week at Indiana State University.

In the final contest of the season, he put up six tackles and a pick as Illinois State defeated Youngstown State on Nov. 17.

The following year, Kirk had 89 tackles (64 solo) while winning several individual honors, including Associated Press FCS All-America Third Team honors, a spot on the AFCA FCS Coaches’ and HERO Sports FCS All-America First Team and the Defensive MVP at the 95th East-West Shrine Bowl™.

He wasn’t taken in the 2020 NFL Draft, but he has spent time on the practice squads of the Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons.

Time to work! #REDBIRDfootball DB Luther Kirk is headed home after signing with the Dallas Cowboys! Good Luck! pic.twitter.com/KV3pmnTJlZ — Redbird Productions (@Redbird_Pro) April 26, 2020

Reggie Robinson II

Robinson, who is 6-foot-1 and almost 200 pounds, was born in rural northern Louisiana and attended Cleburne High School in Texas.

He made his way to the University of Tulsa, and in his freshman year he recorded 37 tackles (30 solo), seven passes defended and one forced fumble.

As a junior, an injury cost Robinson four contests, but he still tallied 19 tackles and 5 passes defended.

In one contest against the United States Naval Academy, he not only managed three tackles, but he also blocked an extra point attempt and ran it back 97 yards to score a defensive 2-point conversion.

By recording 13 passes defended, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries as a senior, Robinson earned first-team All-AAC honors.

The Dallas Cowboys took him with the 123rd overall pick in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He appeared in five games for them that season, contributing one tackle and forced fumble.

Robinson missed last season with a toe injury, and he was waived two months ago by Dallas before being briefly claimed by the Houston Texans.