Browns Claim 2 Players Off Waivers

The Cleveland Browns are enjoying their long rest after defeating the hated Pittsburgh Steelers last Thursday before they get back to work on Monday, Dec. 2 with a road game against the Denver Broncos.

Myles Garrett continues to terrorize opposing quarterbacks on a regular basis, but other than him, the Browns could use a little more depth at the DE spot in order to finish the season on a positive note.

On Wednesday, they announced on their official X (formerly Twitter) account that they claimed defensive ends Cameron Thomas and James Houston off waivers while waiving another defensive end in Elerson Smith.

We've claimed DE Cameron Thomas and DE James Houston via waivers, and waived DE Elerson Smith 📰 » https://t.co/ymNC1TRfvt pic.twitter.com/s3FXD0Jj3T — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 27, 2024

Thomas was a third-round draft pick in 2022 by the Arizona Cardinals, and as a rookie, he had 3.0 sacks and six quarterback hits.

His production has fallen off since, and in four games with the Kansas City Chiefs this season, he hasn’t put up any stats.

Houston was taken in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and he has totaled 9.0 sacks and 14 QB hits in 17 career games, all of which have come with the Detroit Lions, and the lion’s share of that production came during his rookie season.

He missed almost all of last season after sustaining a fibula injury in Week 2.

In order for the Browns to get a win this Monday, they will have to apply sufficient pressure on Denver quarterback Bo Nix, who has started to play some very solid football as a rookie.

Nix has thrown 11 of his 16 touchdown passes in his last five games, and he has added 300 yards and four touchdowns on the ground this year for the 7-5 Broncos.

NEXT:

Nick Chubb Reveals His Honest Thoughts About Beating Steelers