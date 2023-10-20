Browns Coach Explains How Jim Schwartz’s Scheme Has Helped 1 Defender

The Cleveland Browns made some big moves to revamp the defense.

They already had a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate in Myles Garrett, so adding Dalvin Tomlinson, Za’Darius Smith, and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo was encouraging ahead of this season.

However, of all the breakout candidates on the defensive side of the field, perhaps Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was the most intriguing, especially with Jim Schwartz taking the reins of the defense.

With that in mind, Browns LB coach Jason Tarver told insider Scott Petrak that the secret behind his newly-found success is the fact that Schwartz’s defensive scheme requires linebackers to see space, close it up, and wrap up the guy with the football, which is perfectly suited for his style.

#Browns LB Jason Tarver says Jim Schwartz's scheme is good for Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah because it asks LBs to see space, close it and wrap up the guy with the ball. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) October 20, 2023

Owusu-Koramoah has set the tone for the Browns’ defense this season, and one could argue that he’s been the most impactful player on that side of the field, even ahead of Garrett.

Thus far, he has logged 26 total tackles and one sack, including eight tackles for a loss.

That’s already one more than he had last season in eleven appearances.

On top of that, his energy has been contagious, with all his teammates getting hyped after he makes a big play, already establishing himself as an emotional and vocal leader on the field.

Owusu-Koramoah has only been in the league for three seasons, but he looks like a superstar in the making.

And if the Browns’ defense continues this dominant run, he’s going to make a lot of money in his next contract.