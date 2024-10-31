Browns Coach Hints At Potential Role For Kadarius Toney

The Cleveland Browns made a low-risk/high-reward pickup when they got Kadarius Toney.

He hasn’t lived up to the hype and the expectations that came with him when he was taken in the first round of the NFL Draft, but he’s still young.

That’s why they went after him shortly after the Kansas City Chiefs decided to cut ties with him.

It’s been weeks since he arrived in Berea, but he has yet to suit up and play for Kevin Stefanski’s team.

However, that could change soon.

As reported by Fred Greetham, special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone revealed that he could serve as their kick returner at some point in the season.

#Browns STC Bubba Ventrone on the possibility of using practice squad wide receiver kick returner Kadarius Toney at some point this season. He's done a good job. He's been good in the classroom. Hopefully, we get the chance to see him at some point. — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) October 31, 2024

Per Ventrone, Toney has been “very good in the classroom,” and while he didn’t claim the move was imminent, he did state that he was hopeful about that opportunity.

Toney has been fairly disappointing for most of his career.

Then again, he might also realize that this could be his final chance to prove himself in the league.

With Amari Cooper being shipped out and Jerry Jeudy struggling to find his footing as the team’s WR1, there could be some opportunities for him down the stretch.

Cedric Tillman is coming off his best game of the season and could emerge as their leading candidate to be their alpha wide receiver, but if Toney keeps impressing in practice, he could also be a factor there.

