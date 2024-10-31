Jim Schwartz Admits That He Doesn’t Track 1 Defensive Stat

Not so long ago, the Cleveland Browns had either the best or second-best defense in the entire league.

They weren’t as dominant on the road as they were at home, but they could wreak havoc against almost every opponent they came across.

That hasn’t been the case this season, but they’re still pretty good.

Unfortunately, they’ve also failed to capitalize on several opportunities to force a turnover.

That’s why when Browns insider Tony Grossi asked whether he kept track of dropped interceptions, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz admitted it would be “too depressing.”

I asked Jim Schwartz if he keeps a running total of dropped INTs. "No. It would be too depressing." — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) October 31, 2024

The Browns salvaged their season with that win on Sunday.

A loss to the Baltimore Ravens would’ve killed their postseason hopes almost right away.

Now, they have to be almost flawless the rest of the way.

It will all start with a tough matchup with Jim Harbaugh’s Los Angeles Chargers, and it’s never easy to contain a talented quarterback like Justin Herbert.

Herbert doesn’t usually put the ball in harm’s way, so the defense will need to make sure to make the most of the few times he does and not drop any potential picks.

They will also need to be very physical against their stout run game, which is something that has never been much of a problem since Schwartz took the reins of the defense.

It will take a lot of work and some things to go their way, but as tough as it might be, this team still has a chance to turn things around and make the playoffs again this season.

NEXT:

Jim Schwartz Reveals His Thoughts On Za'Darius Smith's Performance This Season