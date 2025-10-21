Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, October 21, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Coach Named Among Biggest Winners Of Week 7

Browns Coach Named Among Biggest Winners Of Week 7

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Coach Named Among Biggest Winners Of Week 7
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns got their second win of the season.

Riding a three-game losing streak, they couldn’t afford to drop another one, much less at home, and much less to the Miami Dolphins.

With that in mind, Bleacher Report named Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski as one of the biggest winners in the NFL.

Things could’ve gotten ugly for Stefanski if the Browns hadn’t defeated the Dolphins, who also had just one win coming into the game.

Granted, it was a victory against one of the worst teams in football, and that’s nothing to brag about, but a team can only beat whoever is in front of it.

More than that, the Browns needed to win Gabriel’s first NFL home start.

They did a great job of making the most of the opportunity, helped by some difficult weather conditions.

The offense needed momentum, and while the passing game was still overly conservative, running back Quinshon Judkins gained 84 yards and scored three touchdowns.

The defense also returned an interception for a TD, and it was a well-rounded performance overall.

Now, things won’t get much easier for Stefanski, as the Browns travel to face the New England Patriots in Week 8.

Though Cleveland will be an underdog, a blowout loss and a subpar offensive performance might be enough to make Stefanski’s seat hot again.

NEXT:  Alex Wright Predicts All-Pro Season For Browns Defender
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation