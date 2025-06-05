Browns Nation

Thursday, June 5, 2025
Robert Griffin III Sends Confident Message About Browns QB

Ernesto Cova
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have a big decision to make about their quarterback situation.

They didn’t seem to be that high on Shedeur Sanders, as they passed on a chance to take him multiple times.

Then, when his draft slide had reached unprecedented territory, they traded up to get him in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

Now, as the fourth healthy quarterback in the pecking order, the narrative might be different.

There would be no pressure to pencil him in as the starter, as the league had sent a clear message: He’s either not that good or not ready.

Then again, Robert Griffin III respectfully disagrees with that take.

Following another strong performance at OTAs, the former star quarterback gushed about Sanders, claiming that his tape showed why he should’ve been taken in the first round:

“When you watch all the clips of Shedeur Sanders, you see why his tape said he was a 1st Round QB. He plays with NFL timing and rhythm, reads with his feet, plays ahead of the defense, has more than enough arm strength and he knows how to layer the ball,” Griffin wrote on X.

No one disagreed or doubted that Sanders was an NFL-caliber player.

Most people even agreed that he could be a starter, albeit a low-end one.

Perhaps the problem was that he didn’t do much to justify being the No. 2 pick other than being Deion Sanders’ son.

Then again, even his loudest critic might also have to agree that he’s much better than some of the quarterbacks taken ahead of him, and he shouldn’t have fallen all the way to No. 144.

There’s no rush, pressure, or need to start a fifth-round pick as a rookie.

But if he continues to impress in training camp, the Browns might end up looking like geniuses for taking him.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation