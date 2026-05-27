Browns Defender Suffers Injury In OTAs

The last thing any team wants is to suffer any injuries during OTAs, but it’s football and that’s simply an unfortunate part of the game. They’re not putting on helmets to play checkers, but hopefully any injuries that occur at this time of year are minor enough that they can heal well before Week 1 in September.

Unfortunately for the Cleveland Browns, a key player did come up lame during Wednesday’s 11-on-11 walkthrough. Cleveland.com’s Ashley Bastock shared that oft-injured defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. suffered a right leg injury.

It’s unclear how severe the injury was, but Bastock noted that Hall was having trouble putting weight on his leg while being helped off the field.

“#Browns Mike Hall Jr. being helped off the field. He went down during 11v11 walk thru. Was having trouble putting weight on his right leg,” said Bastock.

#Browns Mike Hall Jr. being helped off the field. He went down during 11v11 walk thru. Was having trouble putting weight on his right leg. — Ashley Bastock (@AshleyBastock42) May 27, 2026

Hall appeared in nine games last season after playing in eight as a rookie in 2024, and 2026 is going to be a pivotal campaign for the 22-year-old as he looks to finally materialize his potential into sustained production. His opportunities aren’t as abundant as they were a few years ago due to the presence of Mason Graham, but he is still only 22 and has plenty of supporters within the organization.

Mike Hall getting helped back to the building https://t.co/L1ifd1G3QS pic.twitter.com/UCklKCCqvE — Dan Labbe (@dan_labbe) May 27, 2026

This team has true believers heading into 2026 who think the Browns can legitimately compete this coming year, but it’s going to require multiple young guys to take the next step. After logging just 2.5 sacks and 25 tackles over his first two years, Hall certainly falls into that category.

There is no word on how severe his injury is from Wednesday’s camp, but you never want to speculate. It didn’t look great, but all fans can do is wait and hope for a positive update. He would have close to four months to recover before Week 1 if it’s anything serious, but for a player like Hall, he needs all the reps he can get.

This is undeniably another setback for the talented DT, and Browns Nation is wishing him the best and hoping this is nothing major.

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