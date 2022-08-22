Browns Nation News And Notes (8/22/22)

It is Monday, August 22, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns prepare for a big week.

Roster cuts are happening on Tuesday from 85 to 80, and the final preseason game is on Saturday against the Chicago Bears.

Here is the Monday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Nick Chubb Is Ranked 33rd On NFL Top 100

On Sunday, the NFL continued its countdown of the Top 100 players for 2022.

Numbers 50-21 were revealed.

The NFL Top 100 is voted on by players so this is a peer honor.

Nick Chubb came in at Number 33.

This is the third consecutive year that Chubb has been in the Top 100, and he has hovered around this area in all three years.

In 2020, he came in at number 36; in 2021, he jumped to number 26.

This is further evidence of Chubb’s consistency and ability to carry the team on his back when utilized in games.

Chubb’s ranking is even more impressive considering that he was injured and had COVID-19 during the 2021 season which caused him to miss 3 games.

Chubb joins teammates Joel Bitonio (75th), Wyatt Teller (83rd), and Denzel Ward (87th) who also made the list this year.

The top 20 players will be announced on NFL Network on Sunday, August 28 at 8:00 PM EDT.

2. Postgame Injury Notes

During the Eagles preseason game on Sunday, A.J. Green, Martin Emerson, and Perrion Winfrey left with injuries.

Green was evaluated for a concussion.

Emerson had a finger injury.

Winfrey went to the locker room with two minutes left in the game.

Coach Stefanski did not have updates on Green or Winfrey but indicated that Emerson’s injury is not serious.

We will keep an eye on all three players this week.

Happy Monday Browns fans!

May your day be as great as Cade York’s leg!

What a joy he will be to watch through 17 games this season!