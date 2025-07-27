Browns Continue Surprising QB Trend In Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns entered training camp with a big need at the quarterback position.

While they have four potential starters, they still haven’t announced who’s going to get the bulk of the work, so, technically, the spot is up for grabs.

However, that doesn’t mean that everybody’s getting a fair chance.

As pointed out by ESPN Cleveland, Shedeur Sanders was the only quarterback not to get first-team reps through the first days of training camp practices.

Ironically, Sanders has performed the best among quarterbacks, completing 20 of 31 passes for three touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Browns are off today. Here’s how all 4 QBs have performed in team drills through four training camp practices. Shedeur Sanders is the only QB to not get 1st team reps. pic.twitter.com/entHgJRHkY — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 27, 2025

Then again, we also have to take those numbers with a grain of salt, since he didn’t do so against high-end competition or starters.

This trend follows what we saw in the earlier stages of offseason training.

Sanders was the most efficient passer, yet he didn’t get to showcase his skills against starters.

On paper, this shouldn’t be anything head-scratching.

He was a fifth-round pick and the last quarterback to join their crowded room, so, on paper, he should be the last guy in the pecking order; that makes sense.

Nevertheless, the fact that he hasn’t gotten even a handful of first-team reps is somewhat odd, considering that this team still needs to figure out what they’re going to do at the position.

Sanders is one of the most intriguing prospects entering the league this season, but it looks like a lot will have to happen for the Browns to actually give him a legitimate chance.

NEXT:

Bruce Drennan Sees Big Opportunity For Browns Rookie