Sunday, July 27, 2025
Bruce Drennan Sees Big Opportunity For Browns Rookie

Bruce Drennan Sees Big Opportunity For Browns Rookie

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Bruce Drennan Sees Big Opportunity For Browns Rookie
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns desperately need someone to step up.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah won’t play next season, and Jordan Hicks just announced his retirement.

Fortunately, the Browns may have prepared for this situation.

At least, that’s how Bruce Drennan feels.

In the latest edition of his show, the renowned pundit pointed to Carson Schwesinger as the heir apparent and a potential breakout candidate right out of the gate:

“I really like the kid, Schwesinger, from UCLA, the linebacker, especially with [Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah] going down for the whole season. This kid could be all over the field. That’s the way he played in college,” Drennan said.

The Browns loved Schwesinger, who was one of the quickest and most notorious risers in the pre-draft process.

He has all the physical tools to be an impactful player right off the bat, and he’s turned plenty of heads in the offseason practices with his physicality and work ethic.

The Browns already needed someone to pick up the slack for Owusu-Koramoah, who’s now considered a long shot to take the field again after enduring such a worrisome neck injury.

And now that Hicks won’t be there either, the team’s linebacker unit will be as thin as they come.

Schwesinger can be a menace against the run, but he’s also a force to be reckoned with against the pass.

With Myles Garrett and Mason Graham putting together one of the strongest duos at the line of scrimmage, perhaps Schwesinger will have plenty of wide-open looks at the opposing quarterback.

Of course, he’s carrying plenty of weight on his shoulders, but he looks like the type of competitor who will rise to the occasion and thrive under that kind of pressure.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation