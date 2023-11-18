Browns Could Add 1 WR In The Coming Weeks

Few teams in the NFL have been hit as hard by injuries this year as the Cleveland Browns.

To date, they’ve lost their starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, starting running back Nick Chubb, and Wide Receiver Michael Woods II, to season-ending injuries.

They’re also expected to be without starting WR Marquise Goodwin on Sunday, as well as potentially without WR David Bell.

As such, the Browns worked out four different wide receivers, including Daylen Baldwin, Tyjon Lindsey, Xavier Malone, and Malik Turner.

Per Noah Weiskopf, Cleveland is leaning towards one receiver in particular, Daylen Baldwin (via Noah Weiskopf on X.)

Baldwin had a successful workout today with the #Browns, per source. I’m told the team isn’t signing him at this time, however, could revisit the idea in the coming weeks as they are set to begin a two-game west coast trip following Sunday’s game vs. Pittsburgh. Baldwin caught… https://t.co/A3C4nns6Li — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) November 17, 2023

Baldwin was with the Browns during the preseason before falling victim to a torn hamstring.

Baldwin was then waived with an injury designation following his injury, and has been recovering ever since.

The fact that he was able to work out with the team on Friday is great news, both for Baldwin and the Browns.

While Cleveland hasn’t announced any plans to sign Baldwin at this time, it’s possible they’re simply waiting until after this week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Baldwin likely wouldn’t be part of the game plan getting signed this late in the week, and we’re expected to learn more next week.

Baldwin started his career in 2017 as a freshman at Morgan State before transferring to Jackson State.

Baldwin made enough of an impact, that he transferred to the University of Michigan for his senior year, before turning pro and going undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft.