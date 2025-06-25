Browns Could Be Eyeing Surprise Move In 2026 Draft

The Cleveland Browns entered this season with a big need for a quarterback.

They took two in the 2025 NFL Draft, traded for another, and signed another in free agency.

Unfortunately, having more quarterbacks doesn’t necessarily mean that you have a quarterback.

That’s why Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com doesn’t think the Browns will roll into next season with the same QB room.

In her latest column, she predicted that the Browns will use one of their two first-round picks to get a quarterback in next year’s draft:

“I also do firmly believe that the Browns are going to draft a quarterback in the first round next year,” Cabot stated emphatically. “There’s no way that they’re going to take two first round picks and not take a really good quarterback.”

The class of 2026 is reportedly stacked at the quarterback position.

Even if Texas star Arch Manning, who’s currently the way-too-early favorite to be taken No. 1, decides to return to college, there should be more than enough options for the Browns to consider.

With all due respect to Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, neither of them projects to be a starter at the next level, or at least not a high-level one.

Of course, there’s always a chance that they will outplay their draft stock and prove the doubters wrong, but the Browns have been in the hunt for a franchise-caliber quarterback for way too long.

Unless something shocking happens and they look like the second coming of Tom Brady, that perception won’t change.

They can’t afford to keep making mistakes at the most crucial position in team sports.

And with two first-round selections in a rich draft class, not taking one wouldn’t only be poor asset management, it could also be a disservice to the organization.

