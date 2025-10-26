Browns Could Be Trade Fit For Young Jaguars WR

The 2-5 Cleveland Browns are clearly in the midst of a rebuilding year and have a lot of questions to answer this coming offseason, but before they can get to that point, they have to figure out the plan at the trade deadline.

Cleveland has already traded away Joe Flacco and Greg Newsome, indicating that a full teardown could be in effect, but one young star wide receiver was recently mentioned as a great option if the Browns want to go big-game hunting.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini wrote about what she’s hearing ahead of the trade deadline, and she pointed out how the Jacksonville Jaguars are looking for defensive help in exchange for star receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

“The Jaguars are listening on calls for WR Brian Thomas Jr., even if a move feels highly unlikely. They’re also shopping for defense,” Russini wrote.

Thomas is in the second year of his rookie deal, and while he has struggled with drops and making contested catches this year, he is far too talented for the Jaguars to give up on him so quickly.

He’d be a perfect addition for a Browns team that desperately needs a big upgrade at wide receiver, but just like the Garrett Wilson rumors that have been circulating, it’s likely a long shot.

If the Browns do find a way to make a sneaky acquisition for the future, it’s likely not going to be someone as great as Thomas or Wilson.

