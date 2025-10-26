One Stat Proves How Dominant Quinshon Judkins Has Been

Cleveland Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins’ tenure with the team couldn’t have gotten off to a worse start following an offseason domestic dispute incident that delayed his debut until Week 2 of the regular season, but it has been smooth sailing ever since.

Judkins continues to improve with each game, rushing for three touchdowns in a dominant 31-6 victory over the Miami Dolphins last week.

A recent stat highlights just how unstoppable he’s become.

Mac Blank shared on X that 89.9 percent of Judkins’ 467 rushing yards this season are after contact, which is a staggering number.

Don’t care how good opposing run defenses are- Quinshon Judkins still needs the ball 89.9% of his 467 rushing yards are after contact this season. Even in stacked boxes, he can produce #DawgPound

pic.twitter.com/SYjLVxovHB — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) October 24, 2025

With rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel now at the helm, Cleveland’s running game has become the cornerstone of the offense, and Judkins’ continued production will be key in easing his transition.

The next step for the running game should be finding ways to ensure Judkins doesn’t have to fight through contact so often, which is an indictment on the banged-up offensive line struggling to keep guys out of the backfield.

Judkins carved up an awful defense last week, but the New England Patriots present a bigger challenge on Sunday.

The Pats have had one of the league’s stingiest run defenses so far, but Judkins could be the one to finally crack them.

He’ll surely face plenty of stacked boxes as the Pats dare Gabriel to air it out on them, which will present an interesting challenge for the group of youngsters.

This week will tell a lot about where the Browns are in their development, as the Pats have won four in a row and are demolishing one opponent after another.

What better place for Gabriel and Judkins to plant their flag and announce their arrival in a statement win?

