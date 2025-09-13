Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, September 13, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Could Be Without Key Player Against Ravens

Browns Could Be Without Key Player Against Ravens

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Could Be Without Key Player Against Ravens
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns face uncertainty along their offensive line heading into Sunday’s divisional clash with the Baltimore Ravens.

Right tackle Jack Conklin sustained an elbow injury during Week 1’s loss to Cincinnati, leaving his status questionable for the upcoming matchup.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski provided an update on Conklin’s condition as the team prepares for Baltimore.

“RT Jack Conklin is questionable because of elbow injury sustained in opener. Eye is fine after getting poked in that game. Stefanski said it’s 50-50 whether he’ll play,” Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram reported.

If Conklin cannot suit up Sunday, veteran Cornelius Lucas will likely fill the starting role.

Lucas stepped in during Week 1 when Conklin exited the game.

The All-Pro tackle has been crucial to Cleveland’s blocking scheme when healthy, though injuries have limited his availability throughout his career.

Cleveland’s offensive line performed well against Cincinnati, allowing only two sacks.

However, the ground game struggled significantly, managing just 49 yards rushing.

The Ravens’ defense showed vulnerability against Buffalo’s passing attack last week, potentially creating opportunities for the Browns’ aerial offense.

Conklin’s return would provide a significant boost to Cleveland’s hopes of establishing a more balanced attack against its division rivals.

NEXT:  Craig Carton Turns Heads With Shedeur Sanders Claim
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation