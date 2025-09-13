Browns Could Be Without Key Player Against Ravens

The Cleveland Browns face uncertainty along their offensive line heading into Sunday’s divisional clash with the Baltimore Ravens.

Right tackle Jack Conklin sustained an elbow injury during Week 1’s loss to Cincinnati, leaving his status questionable for the upcoming matchup.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski provided an update on Conklin’s condition as the team prepares for Baltimore.

“RT Jack Conklin is questionable because of elbow injury sustained in opener. Eye is fine after getting poked in that game. Stefanski said it’s 50-50 whether he’ll play,” Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram reported.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski: RT Jack Conklin is questionable because of elbow injury sustained in opener. Eye is fine after getting poked in that game.

Stefanski said it's 50-50 whether he'll play. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) September 12, 2025

If Conklin cannot suit up Sunday, veteran Cornelius Lucas will likely fill the starting role.

Lucas stepped in during Week 1 when Conklin exited the game.

The All-Pro tackle has been crucial to Cleveland’s blocking scheme when healthy, though injuries have limited his availability throughout his career.

Cleveland’s offensive line performed well against Cincinnati, allowing only two sacks.

However, the ground game struggled significantly, managing just 49 yards rushing.

The Ravens’ defense showed vulnerability against Buffalo’s passing attack last week, potentially creating opportunities for the Browns’ aerial offense.

Conklin’s return would provide a significant boost to Cleveland’s hopes of establishing a more balanced attack against its division rivals.

NEXT:

Craig Carton Turns Heads With Shedeur Sanders Claim